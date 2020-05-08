Georgia Bulldogs baseball commit Bubba Chandler has another option after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney offered the North Oconee standout a football scholarship Thursday night.

“I was told it would be a lengthy process of an offer but I think it’s been exactly a week, and (Thursday) I got a call from Dabo Swinney,” Chandler said. “It was surreal. The whole time I was on the phone I was just smiling.

Chandler - who was recruited as a pitcher and middle infielder by the Bulldogs - has already traded texts with head coach Scott Stricklin and spoken with pitching coach Sean Kenny.

So, what will the future hold?

“I’m definitely going to consider it,” Chandler said of the Clemson offer. “I’m going to take a visit when this stuff passes and make up my mind. It’s not going to be super long, but I’m going to consider it.”

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Chandler is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who has been clocked at 94 mph.

Before the current season was canceled, Chandler was off to a sterling start. In 10 baseball games this season before the suspension of school. Chandler was 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 7 innings and was batting .435 with two home runs and 16 RBI.

Chandler would also play baseball for Clemson, which originally offered two days before he committed to Georgia last summer.