Baseball commit Chandler offered by Clemson-for football
Georgia Bulldogs baseball commit Bubba Chandler has another option after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney offered the North Oconee standout a football scholarship Thursday night.
“I was told it would be a lengthy process of an offer but I think it’s been exactly a week, and (Thursday) I got a call from Dabo Swinney,” Chandler said. “It was surreal. The whole time I was on the phone I was just smiling.
Chandler - who was recruited as a pitcher and middle infielder by the Bulldogs - has already traded texts with head coach Scott Stricklin and spoken with pitching coach Sean Kenny.
So, what will the future hold?
“I’m definitely going to consider it,” Chandler said of the Clemson offer. “I’m going to take a visit when this stuff passes and make up my mind. It’s not going to be super long, but I’m going to consider it.”
At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Chandler is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher who has been clocked at 94 mph.
Before the current season was canceled, Chandler was off to a sterling start. In 10 baseball games this season before the suspension of school. Chandler was 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 7 innings and was batting .435 with two home runs and 16 RBI.
Chandler would also play baseball for Clemson, which originally offered two days before he committed to Georgia last summer.
As you might suspect, he’s not bad on the football field either, even though he’s somewhat of a late bloomer.
In his first year as the starting quarterback for North Oconee, Chandler completed 167 of 220 passes for 2,098 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 500 yards and four scores.
Schools are just now starting to take notice.
Chandler didn’t receive his first offer for football until Troy did so after North Oconee’s game against Loganville during Week 3 of the 2019 campaign. Since then, Chandler has received offers from Charlotte and Western Kentucky before Clemson came through with its offer Thursday night.
According to Chandler, Louisville, Vanderbilt, and Auburn have also reached out recently.
To say Chandler has surprised himself with the attention he’s received would be an understatement.
“You don’t even understand,” Chandler said. “I had no idea it would be like this.”