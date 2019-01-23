When fans talk about Georgia’s young outside linebackers, they’re most excited about seeing two in particular. Adam Anderson and Brenton Cox are typically the first two named by the fans.

With good reason.

Both Anderson and Cox were former five-star players, and both had their moments during the course of last season, offering indications that their best is still very much to come.

Meanwhile, another intriguing outside linebacker, Azeez Ojulari, is patiently waiting his turn.

A torn ACL during his senior season at Marietta High slowed the start to Ojulari’s college career, leaving Cox and Anderson to bask in the spotlight fans shine on talented newcomers.

Ojulari was asked if he felt overlooked.

“Nah, it’s all family here,” he said. “We’re just out there competing. We're all good.”

Ojulari certainly wasn’t an afterthought when he signed with Georgia last year. A former four-star performer, Ojulari recorded 118 tackles before his injury, with 31 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks.

“We’re all pass rushers,” Ojulari said. “We’ve got it all.”

Azeez didn’t let the injury keep him off the field, and in fact recovered enough to play in three games, including the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas He recorded three tackles andjust missed a sack of quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ojulari will be a redshirt freshman next year.

Head coach Kirby Smart was asked during bowl practice for some names of younger players making an impression. He was quick to reply, “Azeez is a kid who came out with an attitude of ‘I’m going to go play, and I want to get better."

As it turned out, Smart wasn’t blowing smoke.

“Yeah, during bowl practice, I started to get more reps,” Ojulari said. “That’s when I kind of knew I might be playing.”

Looking ahead, Ojulari said his goals are simple.

“Just to come to work every day, try to get better and compete no matter what,” he said. “I just try to play hard anytime I step on the field.”

His knee is now healthy.

“It’s great, I’m really close,” said Ojulari. "I just want to take advantage of every opportunity I get. I just want to get better and play my role.”