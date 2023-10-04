Since Brett Thorson moved to America and settled down in Athens to punt for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Australia native has heard plenty of teammates attempt to imitate his native tongue.

He’s still waiting to hear it done properly.

“Unfortunately, no, there’s not a single good one,” Thorson said. “I’ve heard some really bad ones, and they keep getting worse. So, I can’t say who has got the best. But Brock Bowers definitely has the worse, of that there would really be no doubt.”

Bowers wasn’t the only teammate Thorson tweaked during his interview session with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

On the subject of his hair, which the sophomore admitted is talking mullet tendencies, Thorson said one person is to blame.

“Yeah, maybe I’ve been hanging out with Tate (Ratledge) a bit too much,” said Thorson, nicknamed "Outback" by strength coach Scott Sinclair. “A few weeks ago, I had a tiny little one with the haircut; I usually try to mix it up. It’s something I had back in Covid, where we had to cut everyone’s hair because we couldn’t go to barbers in Australia. I cut it myself; I cut the sides and deal with whatever comes in the back.”

Inside the Bulldogs’ football facility, Georgia players and coaches have become accustomed to Thorson’s witty ways.

On the field, it’s Thorson’s strong right leg that fans are most familiar with.

After Jake Camarda left for the NFL, Thorson has managed to step right in and Georgia’s punting game has remained in solid hands, err feet. Thorson is averaging 44 yards on 16 punts, with eight of those kicks pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line.

"He's just more confident. I think more than anything he's more confident and easily more social. He came from a long way away, and coming to a new place like Athens - the guy flew in here and the day he got here, we were leaving to go wherever we were going. Maybe it was the national championship, and he was like, 'Hey, it's my new family, and everybody is leaving. They're gone.,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He's enjoyed Athens a lot. He's a very interesting character. He's got a great personality. He just does different than all the other guys. Just from where he's from - he thinks differently. I enjoy him, and I just stay out of his way."