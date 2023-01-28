BISHOP – Nothing could suppress the glow on the face of 14-year-old Audrey Norris as she climbed atop a horse named Garth on Saturday morning at the Georgia Equestrian Complex.

“This is really cool,” the young Thomaston native exclaimed, a wide smile stretched from ear to ear.

Yes, Saturday was a pretty cool day for the shy teenager, whose love of horses was rewarded when she “signed” a scholarship with the Georgia equestrian team, along with the help of an organization called Team Impact, which matches up young kids with health conditions with various sports programs across the country.

Many already know her story.

As a 12-year-old, Norris’ heart stopped while she was running track during her middle school’s field day.

School officials and paramedics rushed to her side. An AED (automated external defibrillator was brought to conduct CPR.

During the helicopter flight over to Scottish Rite hospital, Norris was stable but unconscious. It wasn’t until they arrived at the hospital that she regained consciousness, but that was just the first step in what’s been a long and grueling journey back to health, for Audrey and her family.

It was ultimately discovered that Norris suffered from premature ventricular contractions, a condition where the heart skips a beat, and in this case, caused cardiac arrest.

In the months that passed, Norris wore a defibrillator vest to monitor her heart rate. She now has a service dog named Sibley, which has been trained to detect any issues should they occur.

Norris still is able to smile, despite all she’s been through and continues to deal with today.

“I don’t think I could have handled it as well. I think because she has been so tough, it’s made it easier for us as parents because everything about her, her identity was snatched from her,” mom Bethany Norris said. “Everything that made her who she was stolen, and she can’t have that again. The fact that she’s never once complained, never once said this isn’t fair, she’s just gone with it. It’s really incredible.”