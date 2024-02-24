Down by just three with just over 11 minutes left, for one tiny moment, it appeared Georgia just might give 14th-ranked Auburn a fight Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

But just like that, those hopes were soon dashed as an 11-0 run over a two-minute stretch carried the Tigers to an easy 97-76 win.

“It was really frustrating. Credit those guys. They finished offensively and defensively,” head coach Mike White said. “They made timely shots, really throughout the game, especially in that run. Transition offense and offensive rebounding were the keys there. We were just slower with the ball down the stretch and before you know it, it goes from three to a pretty sizable lead pretty quickly.”

The loss dropped Georgia to 15-12 overall, 5-9 in the SEC. Auburn moves to 21-6 and 10-4.

Down by as many as 13 points in the second half, a 3-pointer by Justin Hill brought the Bulldogs within 60-55, forcing an Auburn timeout with 12:08 left. The Tigers entered play as the top defensive field goal percentage team in the SEC at .382

Moments later, Georgia cut the lead to three, and with 8:55 remaining, was only down by four.

But that’s when Auburn’s perimeter game exploded.

Three straight 3-pointers for the Tigers highlighted a 14-2 run, pushing Auburn’s lead to 15 with only 6:12 left in the game.

The rout was on as the Tigers hit seven of their season-tying high 14 three-point attempts over the final nine minutes.

“We’ve just got to guard, man. Sometimes, shots are just going to fall,” freshman Silas Demary Jr. said. “Credit to them, they made a lot, but there were times when they had screens and they got open shots. We’ve got to fix that. Mistakes happen, but you’ve got to keep playing.”

A sellout crowd of 10,523 witnessed the game, with many of them Auburn fans who made plenty of noise of their own throughout the game.