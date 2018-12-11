Could Georgia be adding a graduate transfer from one of its biggest rivals?

Time will tell.

On Tuesday, Auburn tight end Jalen Harris announced on Twitter that Georgia is one of five schools he is considering and expects to have a decision next week.

Harris lists the Bulldogs along with Vanderbilt, Troy, Kansas State and Colorado.

"I have been very quiet with my recruitment, but these will be the schools that I will be choosing from and that I have built the best relationships with to continue my college career as a student athlete," Harris wrote on Twitter. "I am very grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and I will be making this tough decision with my family. It has been a long road but I am ready to get back on the field and do what I do best."

Harris, who announced in September he intended to leave the Auburn program, played in only three games last year before announcing he was leaving the program.

He served as primarily a blocking tight end his first three years with the Tigers.

It's unclear whether the Bulldogs are actually in the market for another tight end, but that could be the case should junior Isaac Nauta decide to leave early for the NFL.

Georgia does graduate senior Jackson Harris, and are scheduled to return Charlie Woerner (junior), along with Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick who signed with the Bulldogs in February.