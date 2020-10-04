UGASports - Auburn gives credit where credit is due

“First of all, give Georgia credit. They’re a very good football team,” said Malzahn, who is now just 2-7 versus Georgia as Auburn’s hard coach. “They won the line of scrimmage. We really got whipped on all three phases; we got outcoached. We just had trouble getting off the field.”

…Malzahn promptly gave Georgia credit, especially the Bulldogs’ work in the trenches. Georgia’s offensive line overmatched an Auburn defensive line, resulting in running 10 more plays than the Tigers (73-63) for twice as many total yards (442-216), while using more than eight more minutes of clock (34:04-25:56).

Following No. 4 Georgia’s 27-6 victory over No. 7 Auburn tonight in Athens, Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn and a couple of his players addressed the media. Here's a summary of what they had to say following the loss.

…A glaring aspect of the game was how the Bulldogs were able to effectively run the ball, unlike the struggling Tiger rushing offense. Georgia totaled 202 rushing yards while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Auburn could only muster 39 yards on 22 rushes, after the Bulldogs allowed just 77 rushing yards on 28 rushes a week ago at Arkansas.

“The big stat to me is the rushing yards. We only rushed [for 39] yards and then we got in a situation, got behind, and had to throw it a lot,” said Malzahn, whose team trailed 24-3 at halftime. “We had trouble protecting. Give [Georgia] credit. Our guys competed in the second half, but we didn’t get it done.”

…For the second consecutive game amidst great pressure, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett shined. The former walk-on completed 17 of 28 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.

“Coming into the game, we didn’t know a whole lot about [Bennett]. So, we were just going to have to respect him and play football against him,” said Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood, who totaled a game-high 14 tackles. “To be a walk-on and play in the SEC and make plays like that, I congratulate him. He played a great game.”

…While Georgia’s quarterback flourished in the spotlight, Auburn signal-caller Bo Nix faltered. The SEC Freshman of the Year from last season completed just 21 of 41 passes for 177 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also gained just eight rushing yards on 11 carries. Nix’s interception, corralled by Mark Webb, snapped Nix's long-standing pass-attempt streak without being intercepted. The streak entered the game as the fourth-longest in SEC history, and remains the Auburn record.

“Georgia is a really good team. We knew they were going to be a really good team coming in, and we knew we had to play really good,” Nix said. “But they played about as good as they could play, and we played about the worst we could play—and it showed on the field.”

…Still, in the end, it was rather simple, according to Malzahn: Georgia played well, whereas Auburn did not. “I just told our team, it is what it is. Give [Georgia] credit,” Malzahn said. “[Georgia] got after us. We didn’t play good, they played good.”