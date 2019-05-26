One of the worst-kept secrets became official Sunday night: Georgia will host one of the 16 regionals in the NCAA Baseball Tournament. Action will get underway on Friday.

As to who will join the Bulldogs (44-15) in Athens, those questions will be answered Monday at noon, when the 64-team field is announced live on ESPNU.

“We are thrilled to be back in the NCAA Tournament,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “The opportunity to be a host for the second year in a row is a credit to how this veteran team has performed all year along with the support of our fans and administration. We look forward to playing again at Foley Field in front of our fans. They have provided us a big advantage this year and one of the reasons we are 28-3 at home.”

The second-biggest non-secret will also become official, when Georgia will be announced as one of the Top 8 national seeds. That means that, as long as the Bulldogs can win the double-elimination Athens Regional, they'll host a best-of-three Super Regional, which gets underway June 7.

But first things first.

Georgia was in the exact same position last year, hosting a regional and going in as a No. 8 National Seed, only to lose back-to-back games to Duke to be eliminated from the tourney.

The Bulldogs will be hosting a regional in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

Other sites includes Atlanta (Georgia Tech), Baton Rouge (LSU), Chapel Hill (North Carolina), Corvallis (Oregon State), Fayetteville (Arkansas), Greenville, N.C. (East Carolina), Los Angles (UCLA), Louisville (Louisville), Lubbock (Texas Tech), Morgantown (West Virginia), Nashville (Vanderbilt), Oxford (Ole Miss), Stillwater (Oklahoma State), Starkville (Mississippi State) and Stanford (Stanford).