It seems Georgia may have dodged a bullet with pitcher Kolten Smith, who head coach Wes Johnson said came out of Saturday’s game with cramps in his wrist and forearm. “You could see Kolten before this (regional) is over. He’s fine. Once we got the cramp settled down … he’s fine. You could actually see him,” Johnson said. “He was trying to fight to stay in. He was like, I just need a second. But I’m like, no bud, I’m not in the business of keeping you out here in these situations.” That’s certainly good news for Georgia as it tries to advance to its first Super Regional since 2008 with a win over either Georgia Tech or UNC-Wilmington in Sunday’s Athens Regional finals. Whichever team wins Sunday’s game at noon will have to beat the Bulldogs twice to overtake Georgia for a Super Regional bid. There’s apparently some good news on lefty Charlie Goldstein as well. The senior lefty has not pitched in almost a month against Vanderbilt since coming out with cramping in his triceps. “Charlie will be ready to pitch at some point tomorrow,” Johnson said. “Obviously, he doesn’t have a massive pitch count, but he will be, as we like to say, a Little Ceaser’s pizza; we’ll have him ready.”

DJ Radtke comes up big

Reliever DJ Radtke came up big as the replacement for Smith in the fifth inning. Radtke struck out cleanup hitter Trevor Marsh for the first out, and, after working around a walk to load the bases, struck out John Newton for the second out. Brock Willis would drive in a run with an infield hit before Radtke escaped further damage by retiring Kevin Jones on a foul pop to catcher Fernando Gonzalez. “We had DJ up kind of moving a little bit, and we felt good with DJ coming in for the matchups,” Johnson said of Radtke, credited with his first collegiate win after two innings of scoreless relief. He was followed by Josh Roberge, who also tossed two scoreless innings. Christian Mracna, who pitched Friday against Army, tossed a scoreless ninth inning. “We stretched him a lot out earlier, so we feel good about bringing him back a couple of days in a row,” Johnson said on why he brought back Mracna to throw on back-to-back days. “We didn’t know that we were going to continue to add on there in the bottom of the eight and we had them up and throwing. At that point you’ve got him hot, so you’ve got to put him in.”

Pitching plans for Sunday

Johnson believes his team has plenty of pitching left for what the Bulldogs hope will be a one-and-done victory over either Georgia Tech or UNC-Wilmington. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys available. A lot of guys will be able to turn around. We’ve worked really hard on a lot of recovery stuff all year and you do that for times like the postseason,” Johnson said. “I don’t know who will be down tomorrow. We’ll play to win tomorrow … you play to win every game. We have a very good sports science and strength department with Derek Groomer. We’ll test our guys and see who will be able to go.” Either right-hander Zach Harris (5-1, 6.83) or lefty Jarvis Evans (3-2, 5.45) would appear to be the top two candidates. “I’ve got a couple of guys I’m looking at right now. I’ll prep a couple of guys. As you guys know, I like matchups,” Johnson said. “Zach will pitch at some point tomorrow. I don’t know if he’ll start yet.”

This and that

… Dillon Carter has been hit two times in each game of the Athens Regional. He was hit just three times all year coming into play. … Corey Collins was also hit by a pitch for the 26th time. Georgia batters were hit six times in the game, matching the season high first established on March 15 at Kentucky. … Johnson said it will not matter if his Bulldogs play Georgia Tech or UNC-Wilmington. “It won’t matter who we play,” Johnson said. “It’s still about playing the game. I think UNC-Wilmington is a really good club.” Johnson also dismissed the notion his team would have extra motivation against the Yellow Jackets after the two programs failed to resume a game canceled due to rain with the Bulldogs ahead 9-3. “We’ll be ready to play (UNC-Wilmington) or Tech, but we’ve moved on from that,” Johnson said. “If you keep your mind on stuff like that in the past it can drag you down.”