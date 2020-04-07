Georgia has done almost everything right to become a national powerhouse.

The Bulldogs played for the national title just a few years ago. They were just plays away from beating Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. They have pumped out NFL Draft picks.

And Georgia has won back-to-back-to-back team recruiting titles which should set up the SEC power to be in contention for more runs to the College Football Playoff in the coming years.

But one position that has not materialized well for Georgia in recent years - and it could be a factor as to why the Bulldogs have not won a national title - is defensive tackle.

A defensive tackle from Georgia has not been drafted since 2013 when John Jenkins was selected in the third round.

Geno Atkins, John Atkins and Abry Jones are the only defensive tackles who played for the Bulldogs that are currently in the NFL.