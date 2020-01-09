Broderick Jones has been committed to Georgia since April 2018, but the five-star offensive tackle has not signed with the Bulldogs and the final weeks of his recruitment could get really exciting.

The Lithonia, Ga., standout was leaning to sticking with Georgia when offensive line coach Sam Pittman was still in Athens but things have tilted back to 50/50 between the Bulldogs and Auburn since Pittman left to become Arkansas’ coach.

Now, he has a full visit schedule for January that starts with Tennessee, then Georgia and Jones will close out the month with a visit to Auburn. Sometimes, but not always, the last visit can be the most important one.

Georgia hired former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke as its offensive line coach and he will be battling Auburn hard for Jones, who had an excellent week at the Under Armour Game.

But Auburn lost its offensive line coach this week as J.B. Grimes decided to step away from the program to pursue other opportunities.

That might not necessarily be a tremendous setback for Auburn though in the pursuit of the five-star offensive tackle as Jones has developed a stronger relationship with assistant coach Larry Porter than anybody else.

Committed for nearly two years, Jones has an interesting final decision ahead of him. Georgia has been involved for so long in his recruitment and it’s an hour from his house. Auburn has been surging lately especially after recent visits and it’s two hours away. Tennessee will get its shot at the five-star with a visit this month as well.