Georgia coach Kirby Smart has established himself as one of the best recruiters in the country and it’s paid off with back-to-back team recruiting titles.

In the 2018 class, the Bulldogs obliterated everybody and put together one of the best classes in Rivals history dating back to 2002 with eight five-star signees, including running backs Zamir White and James Cook.

And then Georgia came back again in the 2019 class and topped Alabama in a nip-and-tuck battle to the end as both SEC powerhouses signed three five-stars. LSU, Texas and Oklahoma were also in the top five last recruiting cycle.

So here we are in the 2020 recruiting cycle and Georgia currently finds itself in fifth place overall behind Clemson, LSU, Alabama and Ohio State. It looks like the Bulldogs have too much ground to make up to make it three in a row, but it could be possible.

Georgia only has 16 commitments (all four teams ahead of the Bulldogs have 20 or more) and the Bulldogs remain in the running for five-stars Kelee Ringo, Arik Gilbert, Zachary Evans and Darnell Washington, along with four-star DE Zykeivous Walker.