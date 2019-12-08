Arkansas, Pittman appear close
Kirby Smart may be in the market for a new offensive line coach.
Sunday, published reports have Arkansas zoning in on Bulldog assistant Sam Pittman to be its new head coach. According to veteran sports writer Brett McMurphy, negotiations between the Razorbacks and Pittman are “90 percent” done.
YAHOO.com was the first to report the news. A UGASports source also confirmed the interest in Pittman.
Georgia OL coach Sam Pittman to Arkansas as Hogs new coach is “90 percent done,” source told Stadium. Yahoo 1st reported— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2019
In four years at Georgia, Pittman developed the Bulldogs’ offensive line into one of the better units in the SEC, but is perhaps best known for his work on the recruiting trail.
Pittman is responsible for signing future first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas, along with five-stars Isaiah Wilson, Cade Mays and Jamaree Salyer. He currently has five offensive linemen committed in the Rivals250.
Pittman would replace Chad Morris, who was recently fired.