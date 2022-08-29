Tight end Arik Gilbert was involved in a two-car automobile accident on campus Monday morning, multiple sources confirm to UGASports.

Those same sources state that Gilbert is okay, although his white Mercedes was totaled.

The accident occurred on the corner of Lumpkin and Baxter Street. UGA police had no immediate comment.

Georgia resumes practice for Saturday’s opener against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this afternoon.

Gilbert, who sat out last year dealing with personal issues, returned to the program last January and took part in spring drills.

He caught a pair of touchdowns in the G-Day game last April.

More to come.