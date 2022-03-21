Antione Jackson commits to Georgia

Georgia has received a commitment from Class of 2024 defensive back Antione Jackson.

Jackson earned an offer from Rutgers back on February 14, 2022. Georgia's new defensive back coach Fran Brown extended that offer. Brown was able to get Jackson on campus in Athens shortly after taking the job. Brown visited on March 3. Communication between Jackson and Brown and also co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp intensified between that visit and this commitment announcement.

"I just knew Georgia was home as soon as coach Fran (Brown) got there," Jackson said. "We've built a relationship and it's only getting better. I also love the facility."

Jackson is the lone commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2024.