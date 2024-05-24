Georgia basketball coach Mike White filled out his staff of assistants Friday, announcing the hire of Anthony Goins.

Goins comes to Athens from Boston College, where he served as an assistant with the Eagles each of the past three seasons.

He takes the place of Akeen Miskdeen, who left for an assistant job at Michigan. He also served as an assistant at Clemson, Quinnipiac, Yale, and Dartmouth over the past 11 years.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Georgia Basketball,” Goins said in a statement. “Coach White and his staff have done an unbelievable job building the Georgia program over the past two years. I could feel the energy and momentum the moment I got on campus. I’m extremely appreciative of Coach White for giving me the opportunity.”

While at Boston College, the Eagles increased their win total during each of Goins’ seasons with the Eagles, culminating with a 20-16 finish and a bid to the NIT in 2023-24. Boston College reached the round of 16 in the NIT and in the process secured the Eagles’ first 20-win campaign and first postseason victory since 2011.

He served as an assistant coach at Clemson for two seasons from 2019-21, helping the Tigers secure a bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

From 2017-19, Goins was on the staff at Quinnipiac. During the 2018-19 season, the Bobcats finished 16-15 to notch their first winning record in five years. Quinnipiac also received a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) in 2019, just QU’s fifth postseason appearance ever.

He also coached at Yale from 2014-2017, winning the Ivy League championship and first NCAA Tourney bid in 54 years.

Goins began his coaching career at Dartmouth in 2013.

He’s a native of Greensboro, N.C.