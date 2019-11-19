After scoring 24 points in his debut and 26 in his second game, Anthony Edwards’ third game caught many by surprise.

He only scored six points in Georgia’s 100-66 rout of Delaware State. But Edwards couldn’t have been more pleased.

No pouting here. Instead, Edwards seemed to be enjoying every minute; smiling, clapping, celebrating with teammates after a basket or a good play.

“Those types of games, I just play for my teammates, because I know some games, they may not get in,” Edwards said. “I want see them shine.”

Senior Tyree Crump said it’s definitely not an act.

“We get a thrill out of seeing other people do good. He gets a lot of attention, but he gets a thrill out of seeing other people do good,” Crump said. “When you've got a guy who does that, you’ve got a great player.”

According to Edwards, who dished out a team-high seven assists, it wasn’t an accident to try and get his teammates more involved in the overall offensive flow. It was something he planned to do all along.

“I told myself to get my teammates involved, get them as many assists as I can, play for them, and be as happy as I can,” he said. “Everybody was smiling after the game; that’s all that mattered.”

Edwards and the Bulldogs hope to be smiling again following Wednesday night’s game against visiting Georgia Tech (7 p.m.). Georgia is riding a four-game winning streak against the Yellow Jackets (2-0).

While head coach Tom Crean appreciates Edwards’ unselfish nature, he doesn’t want his young star to forget how to be aggressive, either.

"He needs to come in every day with an attack mentality, and we talked about that the other day. That's so important,” Crean said. “You’ve got to take what the defense gives you. But sometimes, when you're talented like that, you have to attack a little bit more, and he's got a great mindset.”

Following the conclusion of last Friday night’s game against Delaware State, Edwards was back on the court, working on his shooting, just to stay sharp.

“I do that sometimes,” Edwards said. “Sometimes I get treatment, and the trainer may say to chill tonight—but I try to do that as much as I can.”

Why?

“I just felt I needed a workout. The opponent we played, I didn’t really break a sweat, so I needed to work out,” he said. “I always like to work on my jump shot, because that’s what teams want me to do. I try to get in there as much as I can.”

Look for Edwards to be in more of an offensive frame of mind against the Yellow Jackets.

“We’ve got to get him more catch-and-shoot opportunities. We've got to keep moving him around offensively,” Crean said. “I thought he did a good job defensively the other night, but we don't want to settle for shots. We don't want to force shots, but we want to attack, and we want to put pressure on the defense and on the rim. The only way to do that is to come in with a strong attack mentality."

Edwards said he’s ready to go.

Wednesday night’s game will be the last home contest for the Bulldogs who will travel to Hawaii next week to take part in the Maui Classic before returning home against North Carolina Central.

First up, however, is Georgia Tech.

“I’m just ready to play it. It’s a big rivalry game,” Edwards said. “I’m ready for it.”