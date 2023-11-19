When Mike White went about putting together his schedule, he knew there would be some risk to playing one loaded with Power-5 programs as the early majority of its non-conference foes.

On one hand, you’ll learn about your team a lot quicker than scheduling weaker teams. On the other, your early-season record may suffer.

Sunday’s 71-64 loss to Providence, to finish 0-2 in the Baha Mars Hoops Bahama’s Championship, was another example.

“I reminded the team that we’re one of the only teams, I think the only team, that’s played four high-major teams already,” White said. “It’s part of it. It’s part of the growing pains. We’re 2-3. We didn’t want to come here and go 0-2, but that said, I think we’re a better team than what we were a week ago.”

In a game that featured seven lead changes, the Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game with 48 seconds left, but Noah Thomasson missed the front end of a one-and-one, leaving Providence up by one.

Georgia would get no closer, as the Friars outscored the Bulldogs 4-0 to finish with the seven-point win.

The Bulldogs return to action Friday night against Winthrop.

“Basically, it was just their ability to get stops down the stretch,” White said. “Give Providence credit. They were shorthanded but played with great resilience.”

Despite a poor afternoon from the field (24 of 63 for 38 percent), White had no issues with the effort of his team

“This was the hardest this Georgia team has played this season.

I loved our effort. We just struggled to score down the stretch,” White said. “They (Providence) just made consecutive stops when they needed to. Defensively, they rebounded very well. We missed a bunch of shots, obviously, and we needed a few more opportunities on the offensive glass.”

Thomasson led the Bulldogs with 19 points, followed by RJ Melendez with 15.

“I thought (Thomasson) had some pretty good looks. He battled defensively, and was very vocal,” White said. “Moving forward, his in-between game, those little floaters that he’s got the ability to make versus their off-screen coverage which forced some of those looks—I like those looks for him in the future. I’ll bank on them going.”

