Andrew Paul commits to Georgia

Andrew Paul has capped off a whirlwind stretch run to his recruitment by committing to the University of Georgia.

Two weeks ago there had not been much communication between Georgia and Paul. That changed on the weekend of January 21st when running back coach Dell McGee reached out to the Dallas, Texas native. Paul would receive his offer on January 23rd and at that point, the push became for Georgia to get Paul on campus.

Georgia would host Paul for his last official visit on the weekend of January 28th.