With its latest commitment from 6-foot-6, 360-pound Josh Braun, Georgia has added another massive offensive lineman to its 2020 class, resulting in what should be yet another sizable group of newcomers at the position group for the Bulldogs during the Kirby Smart era.

Based on measurements recorded at recent camps, Georgia offensive line commits Braun, Tate Ratledge, Broderick Jones, and Akinola Ogunbiyi average an enormous 6-foot-5.8 inches and 326.3 pounds.

In an attempt to measure player size or mass, we used the total Blood Volume (BV) calculation, which yields a body’s blood volume or capacity measured in liters and based on gender, height, and weight. (For the sake of this analysis, we took the liberty of renaming the calculation Body Volume.) Notably, the average American male of 20+ years old is said to stand around 5-foot-9 and weigh 200 pounds, which yields a BV of 5.50. By comparison, all together, the Bulldogs’ four offensive line commitments for the 2020 class have a BV of a staggering 8.20.

Beginning in 1989, or the start of the Ray Goff head coaching era, through 2019, the following graph charts the BV of Georgia’s annual offensive line signees with the exception of the three years in which the Bulldogs signed two offensive linemen or fewer (1993, 2000, and 2005). The number in red directly under each year indicates the number of offensive line signees for that particular year.