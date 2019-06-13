ANALYSIS: A Breakout in ‘Body Volume’
With its latest commitment from 6-foot-6, 360-pound Josh Braun, Georgia has added another massive offensive lineman to its 2020 class, resulting in what should be yet another sizable group of newcomers at the position group for the Bulldogs during the Kirby Smart era.
Based on measurements recorded at recent camps, Georgia offensive line commits Braun, Tate Ratledge, Broderick Jones, and Akinola Ogunbiyi average an enormous 6-foot-5.8 inches and 326.3 pounds.
In an attempt to measure player size or mass, we used the total Blood Volume (BV) calculation, which yields a body’s blood volume or capacity measured in liters and based on gender, height, and weight. (For the sake of this analysis, we took the liberty of renaming the calculation Body Volume.) Notably, the average American male of 20+ years old is said to stand around 5-foot-9 and weigh 200 pounds, which yields a BV of 5.50. By comparison, all together, the Bulldogs’ four offensive line commitments for the 2020 class have a BV of a staggering 8.20.
Beginning in 1989, or the start of the Ray Goff head coaching era, through 2019, the following graph charts the BV of Georgia’s annual offensive line signees with the exception of the three years in which the Bulldogs signed two offensive linemen or fewer (1993, 2000, and 2005). The number in red directly under each year indicates the number of offensive line signees for that particular year.
As indicated above, it wasn’t long ago—like, just in 2014—when the BV of Georgia’s offensive line newcomers was as low as 7.15. That year, the average height and weight of the Bulldogs’ three incoming offensive linemen (Dyshon Sims, Lamont Gaillard, and Jake Edwards) were 6-foot-3.7 inches and only 270.0 pounds, respectively. The 7.15 BV remains Georgia’s lowest over the 31-year period, with the exception of 1989, when the average height and weight of the Bulldogs’ five offensive line signees (Fred Barber, Mike Fellows, Dan Rogers, Doug Hubbard, and Clay Ware) were 6-foot-3.8 inches and only 253.4 pounds, yielding a BV of 6.92.
As far as Georgia’s most massive groups of incoming offensive linemen, the top three have resulted during Smart’s four years whereas, curiously, the next three largest are all from 15-20 years ago:
|BV
|Year
|No. of OL Signees (Names)
|Avg. Height
|Avg. Weight
|
8.07
|
2017
|
6 (Isaiah Wilson, Netori Johnson, Andrew Thomas, D'Marcus Hayes, D'Antne Demery & Justin Shaffer)
|
6-foot-5.5
|
319.7
|
7.92
|
2016
|
3 (Ben Cleveland, Solomon Kindley & Chris Barnes)
|
6-foot-4.7
|
315.3
|
7.88
|
2019
|
3 (Clay Webb, Warren McClendon & Xavier Truss)
|
6-foot-5.0
|
310.3
|
7.80
|
2004
|
3 (Seth Watts, Randall Swoopes & Chester Adams)
|
6-foot-4.7
|
306.7
|
7.79
|
1999
|
3 (Josh Billue, Kevin Breedlove & Alex Jackson)
|
6-foot-5.3
|
301.7
|
7.79
|
2002
|
6 (Dan Inman, Max Jean-Gilles, Josh Brock, Bartley Miller, Randall Swoopes & Antonio Mercier)
|
6-foot-4.8
|
305.8
Finally, the following table indicates the BV of Georgia’s offensive line signees by head coach. Granted, to compare player sizes of different eras is kind of like comparing apples to oranges. Obviously, the size of the average football player, regardless of position, has gotten larger over time.
Still, worthy of mention is something that’s not indicated in the table: During the last half of the Mark Richt coaching regime (2009-2015), the Bulldogs not only averaged much fewer offensive line signees per year (3.86) than during the first half (5.0 average from 2001-2008), but the offensive linemen who were signed from 2009-2015 were actually smaller on the whole than before (7.48 BV compared to 7.61 BV from 2001-2008).
|Head Coach
|Years
|No. of O-Line Signees
|Avg. Height
|Avg. Weight
|BV
|
Ray Goff
|
1989-1995
|
29
|
6-foot-4.0
|
276.2
|
7.28
|
Jim Donnan
|
1996-2000
|
19
|
6-foot-4.7
|
279.7
|
7.40
|
Mark Richt
|
2001-2015
|
67
|
6-foot-4.8
|
289.9
|
7.56
|
Kirby Smart
|
2016-2019
|
17
|
6-foot-5.1
|
311.2
|
7.90