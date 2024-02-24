Georgia is set to bring back James Coley as its wide receiver coach, UGASports has confirmed.

Matt Zenith of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Coley, who last month took a job at South Carolina, replaces Bryan McClendon who accepted a job to become the wide receivers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He spent the previous four seasons at Texas A&M after coaching with the Bulldogs as part of Kirby Smart's first staff in 2016 and remained in Athens through the 2019 season, in which he served as the team's offensive coordinator.

A passionate recruiter, Coley's addition should be a boon for Georgia's efforts in South Florida, where the 50-year-old is from and has had previous success before.

With Coley's addition, Georgia just needs to find a replacement for running backs coach Dell McGee, who was named head coach at Georgia State on Friday.

More to come.