In this regular feature, we ask beat writers of UGA's upcoming opponent to give us a heads-up on what the Bulldogs will face on Saturday. Next: UMass, a program not familiar to some of us.

We found Josh Walfish of the Daily Hampshire Gazette who very graciously agreed to share his thoughts on Saturday’s contest, set to kick off at 4 p.m.

UGASports: UMass has played its share of Power Five programs. Where does a game against Georgia rank? Is it a big deal for the Minutemen?

Walfish: This is the toughest game UMass has ever played, if you go by the AP poll. The Minutemen are 0-7 against ranked foes since moving to FBS, with the strongest opponent being the 2015 Notre Dame squad that entered the contest at No. 6. Obviously, any game against a marquee opponent is massive for the program—if it can win. But I don't know if this game is all that big for UMass. This is the season finale of a frustrating year, and there's a chance some major change is coming to the program in the off season. The Minutemen have nothing to lose this weekend, while Georgia has everything to play for in Athens.

What’s been the most surprising aspect of UMass’s season this year? What’s been the most disappointing?

Walfish: I think the most surprising part of UMass's season this year is exactly what has made it so disappointing. This was supposed to be the year UMass broke through and finished with six wins to become bowl eligible, at least. Instead, the defense was a sieve in the first half of the season, and the offense has struggled to convert field position into touchdowns in the second half of the year. The coaches will point to the fact UMass wasn't at full strength on defense due to suspensions, but that isn't an excuse in year five of Mark Whipple's tenure. He said the competitive depth has been great. The offensive issues boil down to execution, but this unit has nine returning starters, so the lack of execution in the red zone is striking.

What’s the biggest challenge for UMass as the Minutemen forge ahead as a member of the FBS? Can they do it?

Walfish: The biggest challenge for UMass as it continues to build its FBS program is simply the resources. The program just doesn't have the money it needs to be consistently successful at this level, particularly when it comes to coaching salaries. There have been massive improvements in recent years with the construction of a new football office building, and some renovations on the stadium, but there is still a long way to go for the Minutemen to become relevant. In terms of the second part, I think it depends upon what the "it" is to which you're referring. UMass can absolutely build itself into a program that wins five to seven games annually, but it will be a rough few years for the Minutemen to reach that point. They'll need to start over and find a coaching staff who can recruit well on both sides of the ball (not just offensively), and start to build a new culture.

WR Andy Isabella has posted some amazing numbers: 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 11 scores. What makes him so good?

Walfish: Isabella's speed and agility make him such a dangerous weapon for the Minutemen's offense. Most of his touchdowns this season have been the deep shots over the top of the defense, when opponents decided not to give their cornerbacks help. He simply runs by them for a touchdown. But Isabella also finds way to make defenders miss, and he turns average plays into extraordinary ones. Heading into November, Isabella led the country with 620 yards after the catch, and 58 catches went for first downs or touchdowns. But more importantly, he made 13 defenders miss tackles on his receptions, a number that only improved after he turned a screen pass into a 61-yard touchdown by juking his way out of at least two tackles. However, Georgia is the first team UMass has faced with the athletes to match up with Isabella on the outside, so we'll see how he does on Saturday.

What’s your expectation for Saturday’s game?

Walfish: I expect it will look very similar to UMass' game against Boston College on Labor Day weekend, which is to say, it'll get ugly in a hurry. The Minutemen struggled with BYU's size and strength on defense, and Georgia is at least just as big and physical as the Cougars. The Bulldogs also have a far better offense than the Cougars and I don't know if UMass' defense can stand up to that type of athlete for very long. I think Isaiah Rodgers will end up with an interception at some point, and Bryton Barr will rack up at least a dozen tackles in the first half. But UMass will probably be trailing by at least four scores heading into halftime, and Georgia will be on its backups by midway through the third quarter.