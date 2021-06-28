Six recruits gathered for a meeting on a Saturday in Athens.

De'Nylon Morrissette, Pearce Spurlin III, Lawson Luckie, Justice Haynes, KJ Bolden, and Raymond Cottrell all sat down with the Georgia coaching staff. The Bulldog coaches showed highlights of players they've coached who have gone on to the NFL.

The recruits saw the past on Saturday afternoon. They also got a glimpse of what their future could look like.

"They just showed what they could become," Morrissette said. "They showed that if you trust Georgia, trust the process, that you can one day get to that spot where all those great running backs or receivers or linemen are in the NFL."



