PAT’s WEEKLY STAT (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and there’s probably a good reason why): Clearly, Georgia’s offense has often been stagnant the last couple of months, particularly to begin games. On the contrary, the LSU offense has been rather lethal from the start of the season. It has yet to flounder, while seemingly maintaining its effectiveness for the entirety of games.

The Georgia offense has been forced to punt at least once within its first two possessions in all of its last seven games.

Considering Georgia’s apparent slow starts moving the football, along with LSU’s quick-strike offense, UGASports dissected the first two drives of each game for each team, beginning when the Bulldogs’ offensive futility became evident—their setback to South Carolina. For the first two offensive possessions of Georgia’s last seven games (vs. South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech), and LSU’s (vs. Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Texas A&M)—a total of 14 possessions—presented below is each team’s average number of plays, yards gained, and time of possession for each drive; a breakdown of the possession results (touchdowns—field goals made—field goals missed—punts—turnovers); and, maybe most significant, the average number of points each squad scored per drive:

Initial Two Offensive Possessions of Last 7 Games GEORGIA LSU Avg. plays 5.7 7.1 Avg. yards* 24.2 54.3 Yards per play 4.25 7.65 Avg. TOP 2:47 2:52 Touchdowns 2 6 FGs made 4 3 FGs missed 0 2 Punts 8 3 Turnovers 0 0 Avg. points scored 1.86 3.64