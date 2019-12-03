An Initial-Two-Drives Dilemma
PAT’s WEEKLY STAT (you likely won’t see anywhere else—and there’s probably a good reason why): Clearly, Georgia’s offense has often been stagnant the last couple of months, particularly to begin games. On the contrary, the LSU offense has been rather lethal from the start of the season. It has yet to flounder, while seemingly maintaining its effectiveness for the entirety of games.
Considering Georgia’s apparent slow starts moving the football, along with LSU’s quick-strike offense, UGASports dissected the first two drives of each game for each team, beginning when the Bulldogs’ offensive futility became evident—their setback to South Carolina.
For the first two offensive possessions of Georgia’s last seven games (vs. South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech), and LSU’s (vs. Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Texas A&M)—a total of 14 possessions—presented below is each team’s average number of plays, yards gained, and time of possession for each drive; a breakdown of the possession results (touchdowns—field goals made—field goals missed—punts—turnovers); and, maybe most significant, the average number of points each squad scored per drive:
|GEORGIA
|LSU
|
Avg. plays
|
5.7
|
7.1
|
Avg. yards*
|
24.2
|
54.3
|
Yards per play
|
4.25
|
7.65
|
Avg. TOP
|
2:47
|
2:52
|
Touchdowns
|
2
|
6
|
FGs made
|
4
|
3
|
FGs missed
|
0
|
2
|
Punts
|
8
|
3
|
Turnovers
|
0
|
0
|
Avg. points scored
|
1.86
|
3.64
Interestingly, LSU placekicker Cade York was 6-of-6 on PATs but 3-of-5 on field goals in the Tigers’ initial two drives, yet 30-of-33 on PATs but 8-of-8 on field goals beginning with their third possession. Perhaps worthy of note, two of LSU’s three punts resulted in the Tigers’ first couple of possessions against Auburn, whereas Georgia punted at least once within its first two drives of all seven games.
Accordingly, Georgia will likely have to somehow avoid another "initial-two-drives dilemma" by promptly scoring—and/or keeping LSU’s offense out of the end zone early—for the Bulldogs to upset the Tigers this Saturday for the SEC title.