Wondering what's ahead for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2021? We'll spend some time moving through the options, position by position.

We've already explored the quarterback spot in our first edition, and today, we turn to the running backs, where expectations are always huge.

How many the Bulldogs choose to take in 2021 will be worth watching, especially if a second running back ends up on the list for 2020.