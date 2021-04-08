There’s an old sports cliché that states “baseball is a funny game.”

Thursday night in Nashville was an example of just how crazy it can be. Georgia jumped on No. 1 Vanderbilt and potential No. 1 draft pick Kumar Rocker Thursday night to pound the Commodores, 14-2.

Seven home runs helped Georgia (19-10, 4-6) do the trick.

Connor Tate and Garrett Blaylock both went deep twice, with Tate, Blaylock, and Riley King going back-to-back-to-back during a five-run ninth. Ben Anderson and Corey Collins also went deep for Georgia. The seven home runs was one shy of the school single-game record of eight set against Georgia College in 1986.

“We were ready to go,” Tate said during the 960 AM post-game show. “We had a little three-game losing streak, and we came out fired up, ready to swing the bat.”

The fact much of the damage came against Rocker surprised many watching the game, televised live on the SEC Network.

Coming in, the former North Oconee standout had allowed just two home runs in 157.2 innings coming into play, and boasted a miniscule ERA of 0.84 with 61 strikeouts in 43 innings.

He gave up three long ones against the Bulldogs.

In the first, Anderson and Cole Tate led off by reaching base before Clark homered over the fence in right for a quick 3-0 lead. In the sixth, Connor Tate led off with a long home run to left, followed by Blaylock, who went deep over the fence in right for the third.

“I’d faced him in high school, and we played travel ball together,” said Connor Tate, who played at Oconee County High while Rocker was at in-state rival North Oconee. “I’ve seen him a lot.”