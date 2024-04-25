Georgia has produced another first-round offensive lineman.

The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Amarius Mims in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mims heard his name called with the 18th overall pick of the draft.

Mims came to Georgia as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021. He played in eight games as a freshman in 2021.

After that season, Mims flirted with entering the transfer portal. A transfer to Florida State seemed imminent. But ultimately, Mims chose to remain a Bulldog.

"As a freshman, you come in, you’re kind of immature. You’ve still got a little high school vibe," Mims said at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. "Guys told me, there’s a time and a place. Like I said, the sooner you realize that, and the more your mental gets strong, you’ll be a better football player on the field."

In 2022, Mims played in all but one game as Georgia marched to a second straight national championship. He played as part of a three-man tackle rotation with Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon.

Mims then started both of Georgia's College Football Playoff victories in place of an injured McClendon.

Injuries marred Mims' final season in Athens. He played in seven games, starting six. An ankle injury knocked him out of the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, ultimately ending his Georgia career.

"I wish I could have finished the game with my guys," Mims said at the Combine. "We fell short. Like I said, if I could go back to that game, I wish I wouldn’t have gotten bumped up on my ankle again. I know if we were 100 percent healthy, it would have been a different outcome in that game, honestly, I think."

Mims now joins former Bulldogs such as Jones, McClendon, Andrew Thomas, Jamaree Salyer, Trey Hill, Ben Cleveland, and Isaiah Wynn as Georgia offensive linemen in the NFL.

"I feel like Georgia’s the best college institution in the country," Mims said at the Combine. "I feel like they prepared me and the guys, my teammates here, more than anybody else in the country, honestly."