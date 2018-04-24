As expected, junior offensive lineman Pat Allen announced Tuesday he intends to transfer.

The native of Reisterstown, Md. made the declaration via his personal Twitter account. UGASports reported Monday that Allen was considering the move.

“I’d like to thank Coach (Kirby) Smart and Coach (Sam) Pittman and all the support staff for their teachings and help developing as a player and man overall,” Allen wrote. “After careful consideration and careful talks with my family and my coaches, it’s with pain in my heart that I inform you all and Dawgnation that I will be transferring and opening my recruitment from the University of Georgia.”

Allen, who took part in Saturday’s G-Day game, played in six games for the Bulldogs last year, making six starts. But he found himself falling farther and farther down the depth chart as Georgia recruited bigger and more highly-ranked players.

Allen is a former four-star prospect according to Rivals.com.

“My years here at Georgia have been a dream come true, and nothing will ever take away from the friends, family and experience that I have had here at UGA,” Allen wrote. “I thank the fans and all of Dawgnation for the many years of support. UGA will always be home to me.”