Senior defensive lineman Zion Logue will have one more game to play following Georgia’s appearance against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

Thursday, Logue accepted an invitation to take part in the East-West Shrine Game, which takes place Feb. 1 in Frisco, Tex.

The Tennessee native started 10 of Georgia’s 13 games to date, finishing with 16 tackles, including 2.5 for losses of five yards.