All-Star game opportunities at hand
Senior defensive lineman Zion Logue will have one more game to play following Georgia’s appearance against Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
Thursday, Logue accepted an invitation to take part in the East-West Shrine Game, which takes place Feb. 1 in Frisco, Tex.
The Tennessee native started 10 of Georgia’s 13 games to date, finishing with 16 tackles, including 2.5 for losses of five yards.
Last week, center Sedrick Van Pran accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, set for Feb. 3 in Mobile.
Thursday, long-snapper William Mote accepted his invitation to the game.
This year, the Senior Bowl accepts juniors who intend to leave school early. The decision could open the door for the likes of Amarius Mims, Ladd McConkey, Kamari Lassiter and Brock Bowers should they decide to forgo their final year of eligibility.
Other Bulldogs are expected to announce their opportunities soon.
That list could include players like running backs, Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton, defensive linemen Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse, and possibly safety Tykee Smith.