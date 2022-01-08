All-American Bowl news and notes
All-American Bowl week has officially come and gone with the conclusion of Saturday's game. With it comes plenty of takeaways on future Bulldogs, along with a new commit joining the fold in Athens in Rivals100 offensive lineman Earnest Greene.
Here is all of the Rivals content from the festivities in the Lone Star State this week.
Articles
All-American Bowl: Awards and observations from Tuesday's practice
Tuesdays with Gorney: Thoughts on Day 1 of All-American Bowl practice
All-American Bowl: What we learned (Day 2)
All-American Bowl: What we learned (Day 3)
All-American Bowl: Teams that should be pleased
National Combine: Gorney's takeaways
Videos
All-American Bowl: East skills 1-on-1s
All-American Bowl: West OL vs. DL 1on1s
All-American Bowl: East/West WRs vs. DBs 1on1s
All-American Bowl: East/West RBs vs. LBs 1on1s
All-American Bowl: East/West OL vs. DL 1on1s
All-American Bowl Day One - Team West: OL vs. DL
All-American Bowl Day One - Team East: OL vs. DL