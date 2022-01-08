 UGASports - Alabama vs. Georgia - Receivers and tight ends vs. defensive backs
football

Alabama vs. Georgia - Receivers and tight ends vs. defensive backs

Blayne Gilmer • UGASports
@BGilmer18

Alabama and Georgia have set the standard in recruiting. Both rosters are loaded with talent. So let's compare opposing units that will determine the outcome of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Today, UGASports compares the receivers and tight ends versus the defensive backs they'll face for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

ALABAMA WR/TE VS. GEORGIA DBs
PLAYER CLASS RIVALS STARS RIVALS RATING PRODUCTION

Jameson Williams

2019

4

5.9

OSU Transfer. 1,507 Rec. Yds, 15 TD in 2021

Slade Bolden

2018

4

5.8

29 Games, 668 Rec. Yds, 4 TD.

Cameron Latu

2018

4

5.9

Converted edge defender. 308 Rec. Yds, 7 TD in 2021.

Jahleel Billingsley

2019

4

5.9

20 Games, 559 Rec. Yds., 6 TD.

Ja'Corey Brooks

2021

4

6.0

6 Games, 145 Rec. Yds, 2 TD

GEORGIA

-

-

-

-

Derion Kendrick

2018

5

6.1

CLEM TRANSFER. 4 INT's and 3 pass break ups in 2021.

Kelee Ringo

2020

5

6.1

1 Interception and 7 pass break ups in 2021

Chris Smith

2018

4

5.8

27 Games, 64 Tkls, 2 INT's, 1 Pick Six, 3 pass break ups.

Lewis Cine

2019

4

6.0

30 Games, 137 Tkls, 2 INT's, 13 pass break ups

Dan Jackson

2019

n/a

n/a

Walk-On. 11 Games, 36 tkls, 1 blocked punt.
GEORGIA WR/TE's VS. ALABAMA DBs
PLAYER CLASS RIVALS STARS RIVALS RATING PRODUCTION

Brock Bowers

2021

4

5.9

52 catches, 846 yds, 13 Total TDs in 2021 as a Freshman

Jermain Burton

2020

4

5.9

21 Games, 873 Rec. Yds, 7 TDs

George Pickens

2019

5

6.1

23 Games, 1,295 Rec. Yds, 14 TDs

Ladd McConkey

2020

3

5.5

30 catches, 444 Rec. yards, 6 Total TDs.

Darnell Washington

2020

5

6.1

11 Games, 311 yards, 1 TD

ALABAMA

-

-

-

-

Jordan Battle

2019

4

6.0

38 Games, 177 Tkls, 5 INTs, 3 Pick Sixes, 8 pass break ups.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

2021

5

6.1

8 games, 1 INT, 1 pass break up.

Jalyn Armour-Davis

2018

4

5.9

15 Games, 3 INTs, 6 pass break ups.

Malachi Moore

2020

4

5.8

20 Games, 60 Tkls, 4 INTs, 7 pass break ups.

DeMarcco Hellams

2019

4

5.9

26 Games, 146 Tkls, 3 INTs, 6 pass break ups.
