Alabama vs. Georgia - Receivers and tight ends vs. defensive backs
Alabama and Georgia have set the standard in recruiting. Both rosters are loaded with talent. So let's compare opposing units that will determine the outcome of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Today, UGASports compares the receivers and tight ends versus the defensive backs they'll face for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|RIVALS STARS
|RIVALS RATING
|PRODUCTION
|
Jameson Williams
|
2019
|
4
|
5.9
|
OSU Transfer. 1,507 Rec. Yds, 15 TD in 2021
|
Slade Bolden
|
2018
|
4
|
5.8
|
29 Games, 668 Rec. Yds, 4 TD.
|
Cameron Latu
|
2018
|
4
|
5.9
|
Converted edge defender. 308 Rec. Yds, 7 TD in 2021.
|
Jahleel Billingsley
|
2019
|
4
|
5.9
|
20 Games, 559 Rec. Yds., 6 TD.
|
Ja'Corey Brooks
|
2021
|
4
|
6.0
|
6 Games, 145 Rec. Yds, 2 TD
|
GEORGIA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Derion Kendrick
|
2018
|
5
|
6.1
|
CLEM TRANSFER. 4 INT's and 3 pass break ups in 2021.
|
Kelee Ringo
|
2020
|
5
|
6.1
|
1 Interception and 7 pass break ups in 2021
|
Chris Smith
|
2018
|
4
|
5.8
|
27 Games, 64 Tkls, 2 INT's, 1 Pick Six, 3 pass break ups.
|
Lewis Cine
|
2019
|
4
|
6.0
|
30 Games, 137 Tkls, 2 INT's, 13 pass break ups
|
Dan Jackson
|
2019
|
n/a
|
n/a
|
Walk-On. 11 Games, 36 tkls, 1 blocked punt.
|PLAYER
|CLASS
|RIVALS STARS
|RIVALS RATING
|PRODUCTION
|
Brock Bowers
|
2021
|
4
|
5.9
|
52 catches, 846 yds, 13 Total TDs in 2021 as a Freshman
|
Jermain Burton
|
2020
|
4
|
5.9
|
21 Games, 873 Rec. Yds, 7 TDs
|
George Pickens
|
2019
|
5
|
6.1
|
23 Games, 1,295 Rec. Yds, 14 TDs
|
Ladd McConkey
|
2020
|
3
|
5.5
|
30 catches, 444 Rec. yards, 6 Total TDs.
|
Darnell Washington
|
2020
|
5
|
6.1
|
11 Games, 311 yards, 1 TD
|
ALABAMA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jordan Battle
|
2019
|
4
|
6.0
|
38 Games, 177 Tkls, 5 INTs, 3 Pick Sixes, 8 pass break ups.
|
Kool-Aid McKinstry
|
2021
|
5
|
6.1
|
8 games, 1 INT, 1 pass break up.
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis
|
2018
|
4
|
5.9
|
15 Games, 3 INTs, 6 pass break ups.
|
Malachi Moore
|
2020
|
4
|
5.8
|
20 Games, 60 Tkls, 4 INTs, 7 pass break ups.
|
DeMarcco Hellams
|
2019
|
4
|
5.9
|
26 Games, 146 Tkls, 3 INTs, 6 pass break ups.