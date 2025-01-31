Jackson, Etienne honored for work at Senior Bowl

Trevor Etienne and Dan Jackson have been drawing praise from scouts since practice started at the Senior Bowl. On Friday, both former Georgia players were rewarded for their efforts. Etienne was voted the top running back for the American Team. Meanwhile, Jackson was tabbed the top safety for the American team.

Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon was the top back for the National squad. Both players were voted on the linebackers and safety position groups. Jackson was named the top safety after a vote of the wide receivers and safeties. Etienne is one of five Bulldogs taking part in the Senior Bowl, which kicks off Saturday on the campus at South Alabama at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised live on the NFL Network. In an interview Wednesday in Mobile with UGASports, Etienne said one of his goals at the annual event was the ability to be more diverse. “I want to show that I can be used in many different ways in a system,” said Etienne, who added he tries to be his own player and not attempt to emulate anyone’s style. “I really try not to look at one person and just be like, that's my type of playing style,” he said. “I kind of like to look at all different backs and take different parts of their game. There's plenty of great backs that are in the league right now that I feel like I can learn from and that I have learned from.”