A conversation with Nnamdi Ogboko

There will be opportunities on Georgia’s defensive line when the Bulldogs kick off spring practice in March.

When they do, redshirt freshman Nnamdi Ogboko will be somebody to watch.

That’s especially true of the zero technique, where Nazir Stackhouse moved on to the NFL, and Jamal Jarrett transferred to USC.

At 6-foot-4 and 340 pounds, Ogboko has been with the program for a year now since arriving last December.

Although he played in just three games, preserving a redshirt year, Ogboko feels progress was made.

“Man, I've just been developing really good,” Ogboko said. “I got around the guys, know the culture of Georgia, and what it means to put in hard work. It's been great here.”

Waiting his turn was always part of the plan.

“It was all my expectations. I know I came here to work. I know I have to work while I wait. I know the people in front of me have to work while I wait,” Ogboko said. “I know I'm going to get developed. I know the culture is here to help me get better.”

The opportunity to play a year with Nazir Stackhouse was something he won’t soon forget.

As a true freshman, Ogboko was able to watch the veteran player go about his daily business, how to train, and how to prepare.

Now that Stackhouse has moved on, Ogboko hopes to make his former teammate proud. But not before getting in a good-natured jab at his friend.

“He's going to be retired because he's 45 now,” Ogboko smiled. “I’ve just continued to work on my game and stay poised. Being here for so long, Naz knew how to be a pro and get ready.”

He feels areas of his game have already begun to improve.

“I feel like my feet have gotten way better. My footwork has gotten way better,” Ogboko said. “You've got to have quick hands, for sure, but you’ve also got to be able to anchor at the point. You've got to be able to shrug off blocks.”

That’s where Tray Scott comes in.

As Ogboko’s position coach, it’s up to Scott to teach him the finer points of the position. So far, he’s liked what he’s seen.

“You've got a good feel for what it may come to, but every day you're still trying to find a way to make potential come to fruition with action,” Scott said. “But I'm excited about all these guys, though. They got a chance to see what these veterans do, and how they come to work. They know hard work works."

Ogboko said it helps that the room is so close. He doesn't foresee the vibe changing even though some key players, such as Stackhouse, Warren Brinson, Tyrian Ingram-Dawkins, and Mykel Williams, are moving on.

“We're all brothers in here,” Ogboko said. “We're going to continue to follow the standard of breaking the line here. We're not going to let that fall down. We're going to continue to keep doing what we're doing.”