One of Georgia's newest offensive line offers is to a prospect who lives 1,500 miles from Sanford Stadium.

Deacon Schmitt is a three-star offensive lineman out of Windsor, Colorado, north of Denver. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Schmitt holds offers from the likes of Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC, and others.

Georgia joined that group with an offer on January 29.