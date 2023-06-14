Road trips to Alabama and SEC newcomer Texas highlight Georgia's 2024 SEC schedule, announced Wednesday night on the SEC Network.

The game against the Crimson Tide will be Georgia's second straight regular season meeting in Tuscaloosa, with the two teams last meeting in 2020.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla., that since the league was doing away with decisions, all schedules would reset and what happened before would not factor into the 2024 slates.

The meeting with the Longhorns will be the sixth team between the two programs.

Georgia and Texas last met in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, with the Longhorns taking a 28-21 win.

The Bulldogs' only win in the series came in the 1983 Cotton Bowl, with quarterback John Lastinger leading Georgia to a 10-9 win.

Although dates and times for Georgia's SEC schedule will be announced at a later date, the rest of the Bulldogs' league schedule will include home games against Tennessee, Auburn, and Mississippi State, with road contests at Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Georgia will once again play Florida in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs' non-conference games include the 2024 season opener against Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic (August 31), with other non-conference contests coming against Tennessee Tech (Sept. 7, UMass (Nov. 23), and Georgia Tech (Nov. 30).