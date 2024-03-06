A name to know in the Class of 2026, Ja’Michael Jones, has already received an offer from Georgia and it lead to confidence for the young running back.

“It just really told me to keep pushing, keep trying to be the best person that I can,” Jones told UGASports recently. “It just told me I have the ability to be that type of player at that school.”

During his sophomore campaign, Jones tallied 1200 all-purpose yards, 20 touchdowns on 215 carries. His ability to catch out of the backfield is one of the traits that helped get him on the field over a senior and junior running back.