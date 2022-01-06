Alabama offensive front hoping to once again stifle UGA pass rush

In the national championship rematch on Monday night, Alabama knows it must keep the Bulldogs at bay once again.

The Bulldogs sacked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young a grand total of zero times. On the occasions they did pressure Young, he often escaped to pick up a few yards with his legs or find a receiver downfield.

The Tide's success started in practice in the week leading up to the SEC Championship. Offensive tackle Evan Neal said his team went out with the mindset to "get the most out of every day."

From a strategic standpoint, Alabama looked very prepared for the blitz packages and stunts Georgia employed up front. The Bulldogs tried different ways to get to Young, but with no luck.

"It's a tremendous challenge," Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said. "Coach Smart, Coach Lanning, Coach Muschamp, those guys are at the top of their game when it comes to defensive coaching. And then they have the players that can make it happen. So we've got a big challenge."

O'Brien felt the Bulldogs produced more pressure than they got credit for. When watching the film, he felt Georgia altered Young more than it might have appeared in the box score.

But altering is one thing. For Georgia to really take control Monday night, it will have to get Young on the ground.

That will force the Alabama offense to get behind the sticks and into second and third-and-long situations. The Bulldog defense will still have to actually get off the field in those situations, but getting there is the first stop.

That's easier said than done against Young, the Heisman Trophy winner with great awareness and instincts. The Tide will be preparing for the Georgia rushers' best shot - it'll be up to the Bulldogs to get home.

"They've got a great front," O'Brien said. "We've got to do a good job against that front. I think Bryce does a really good job of understanding and processing. But it's a whole different ball game on Monday night."