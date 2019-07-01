Alabama commit Javon Baker will take his official visits
Javon Baker was one of the more impressive wide receivers at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas, and with his talent, it is easy to see why schools are not giving up on the Alaba...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news