FRESNO, California - Five-star Georgia commit Kendall Milton whetted his appetite for game day in Athens back in April, but he's got higher expectations for this weekend on his official visit.

"Just being in the city, just seeing how much they focus on football, especially on G-Day when they had the scrimmage; the whole city kind of shut down for football," Milton said. "So yeah, I had the vibe that the city 100-percent supports the football program at Georgia. As for game day, I can't wait to go there for a game to see how pumped up the city gets. I expect a packed stadium, the Dawgs to be fire. Just a great experience overall."

He's hoping to bring some talented company along for the ride.