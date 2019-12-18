Austin Blaske will stay in red, but it will not be with NC State, the school he was committed to from May to December 17. Late in the night, right before it switched over to National Signing Day, the offensive tackle out of Bloomingdale (Ga.) South Effingham decommitted from NC State, and then on Wednesday, he announced he is a Georgia Bulldog. It all happened so fast.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I got the offer from Georgia on Monday night and it was a total surprise," said Blaske. "Going away from NC State was the toughest decision of my life. It was tough for my family and a friend that I lost. "I’ve probably slept only a few hours the last couple of days. I think it’s surreal right now that I am going to Georgia but reality will hit when I report for summer camp. "I’ve never seen the inside of Sanford stadium so that’s going to be special. I’m excited to get to work. I’m going for the state wrestling championship in February, then all of my focus will be on football. "Go Dawgs!"

RIVALS REACTION