UGASports - Adonai Mitchell to Georgia: What it means, what's next

The Dawgs pulled off the flip of Adonai Mitchell on Sunday, but just what does the four-star wideout bring to the table that makes him a fit in Athens?

After a massive haul of six signees at the position last cycle, wide receiver isn’t exactly an area where the Bulldogs are starved for talent or in great need.

That’s given them the ability to be flexible in this cycle, wait out certain players, and continue to target those committed elsewhere.

Mitchell is the latter, and it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs were giving chase.

At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, he’s already a physically gifted player with room to add a few pounds onto the frame.

For Mitchell, that could make him even more of a threat than the film shows him to be already.

His tape is dotted with instances of a great deal of agility for his size, as he’s able to find his way through tight seams and elude defenders even in close quarters. That escapability makes him quite a threat in the open field and gives him the possibility of scoring from almost anywhere he happens to come down with the ball.

Speaking of, coming down with the catch, that's another area in which excels, with the ability to high point and win contested balls, while also being able to adjust and reel in imperfectly thrown passes.

While the tape largely focuses on those traits, there are some impressive instances of blocking included, though we imagine that’s an area of his game that will be tested and expanded early in Athens.

Overall, the combination of size, elusiveness, and sure hands certainly justify his four-star ranking, and he’s a fine piece for the Bulldogs to build the received class around in 2021.