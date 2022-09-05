The more you do something, the better you get. The better you get, that’s when confidence begins to grow.

The way Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sees it, that’s the biggest reason you’re seeing wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Adonia Mitchell continue to progress as two of the key members making of the Bulldogs’ wide receiver corps.

“They are starting to build their confidence up. They’ve been in this offense for more than one year now,” Smart said. “Having the experience of last year translating over to this year, having the whole fall camp, and having Stetson Bennett as our quarterback the whole fall camp, really gave us confidence as a receiver group. Those two guys were able to showcase their abilities and especially how they make plays.”

This was certainly evident during Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon.

The two were targeted 11 times by quarterback Stetson Bennett, with McConkey catching five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown, with Mitchell hauling in four for 65 yards and a score.

McConkey also had a pair of rushes for 16 yards, including one that went for a 9-yard touchdown run.

“For me, it’s just focus on the day, brick by brick stuff,” Mitchell said. “I just want to be the best I can for my team.”

According to Smart, the confidence each possess isn’t limited to their physical abilities.

Both are also extremely cerebral receivers. The more they play, the more they’re process how teams are attempting to defend them.

“Every play you run, there's a reaction to what the defense does,” Smart said. “They've seen what the defense does at a higher level. So, the number of times they've run a play and had to react to something, it's almost infinite. And they now are starting to get where they can react faster.”

Saturday’s showing was another step toward what could make the pair of one of the most feared pairs of receivers in the SEC.

“There’s obviously a bigger level of comfort,” McConkey said. “Once you get some games under your belt, you play in some big games, that always helps.”

Teammate and fellow wide receiver Kearis Jackson knows exactly where McConkey and Mitchell are coming from when they talk about how their confidence has managed to grow.

Jackson went through the same type of metamorphosis, and by his second year, was a different receiver than he was his initial year.

“It builds game by game,” Jackson said. “When you get that opportunity to go out there and play, I just wanted to go ball, because you never know when that next opportunity is going to come. So, when it does come, I just wanted to showcase my ability and put it on tape.”

So too, do Mitchell and McConkey.

Mitchell’s big block to help spring McConkey on his touchdown run was another example of how he’s continued to grow to help make Georgia’s offense as efficient as it can be.

If Saturday’s effort was indeed an indication, both receivers are in for big years.

“It’s kind of like the reverse of last year. We had guys on defense in those same spots and they were really comfortable and confident, and it was the reverse of that this year in terms of offense,” Smart said. “You’ve got to realize we went against that for two scrimmages with our defense, and it's frustrating because you've got a guy that you can't get on the ground; he makes a play; you've got good skill players. If people execute at a high level and do their job, then you become hard to stop and you become efficient, and I think we could be more explosive because some of our explosives came off broken tackles, but we want to be able to throw the ball down the field, and we want to be able to spread the ball around.”