Considering so many of Georgia’s basketball team come from out of state, senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim concedes many don’t quite understand the rivalry that exists with Tuesday night’s opponent, Georgia Tech (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

If they don’t now, they soon will.

“I think a lot of it will speak for itself tomorrow. I don’t think a lot of our guys understand how important people take it. I think it’s going to be a good environment tomorrow. It will be a lot of those guys’ first crazy environment in college basketball, and I’m glad it’s a home one,” Abdur-Rahim said. “So, I think they’ll see for themselves. They know it’s a game we’ve got to have a lot of pride in, and Coach (Mike White) emphasized that we lost last year, so we want to get that right for sure.”

Last year’s game in Atlanta went right down to the wire.

The Yellow Jackets eeked out a 79-77 decision, and White acknowledged it's important his players understand how important the contest is.

“We just mentioned that couple of things, really. I’m sure their locker room is the same way. It’s a rivalry game, it’s important to our fans and their fans,” White said. “We lost at their place last year, but beyond that, it’s about this year’s Georgia Tech team, and what they run and prepare for how to defend it.”

Both the Bulldogs (5-3) and Yellow Jackets (4-2) are coming off a series of big wins.

Georgia has captured three straight, including last week’s big win at Florida State, while Georgia Tech upended No. 7 Duke in its ACC opener, 72-68.

Under first-year head coach Damon Stoudamire, the Yellow Jackets also just defeated Mississippi State, 67-59, after being trounced by Cincinnati, 89-54.

Abdur-Rahim is confident that the Bulldogs will be ready.

“They’ve got a lot of momentum, and they’re playing really well. It’s a great opportunity to play them. But we’ve got a little momentum as well. It should be a great environment for both teams,” Abdur-Rahim said. “I think we have a good amount of momentum. I think we’ve responded the right way to losing a couple of early ones, some tough ones against some really good opponents. I think those games early, and the Florida State one, helped us. We’re battle-tested by playing some good teams early and down on the road we kind of put it all together. I think we’re finally turning the page a little bit. We just need to keep riding the momentum, especially against Georgia Tech tomorrow.”