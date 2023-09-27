Senior Jabri Abdur-Rahim admits it was a little intimidating being in the room for his first meeting as one of two student-athlete representatives on the UGA Athletic Association Board.

“It was the first time I met the president (Jere Morehead),” Abdur-Rahim smiled. “There were a lot of really important people in there, so it was a little intimidating.”

It’s a role he takes seriously.

Abdur-Rahim’s presence on the board is an important one, as he, along with Caterina Don of the women’s golf team, represents the interests of all the student-athletes at Georgia.

“It's a great honor to be chosen for that, and I know how important it is,” Abdur Rahim said. “Just to be selected means a lot, and I'm definitely going to take it seriously and try to represent our university to the best of my ability."

On the court, Abdur-Rahim takes his leadership roles just as seriously. With so many new teammates, he feels it’s his duty.

“I’ve learned not to worry about myself so much, and worry more about the team and helping the young guys; helping the new guys as much as I can, trying to be a leader, and leading by example, trying to show them what Coach (Mike White) expects, what he wants, and what they can do to be a successful player on the SEC level.”

Abdur-Rahim’s level of maturity has not been lost on White, who says he expects the player’s game to flourish.

“In his overall approach, he’s just provided more maturity. His responses to a missed shot or two or a blown defensive assignment, because we’re all going to make mistakes,” White said. “A huge part of the game of basketball, a game of inches and milliseconds, is being able to respond to the last mistake or made shot, the last positive or negative, and being able to stay in the moment, focus on ‘what’s the next responsibility?’ and move forward."

He's noticed other areas of growth as well.

"I think he’s grown a lot in that regard. He puts a lot of pressure on himself, as do a lot of young men who are as talented as he is. He’s one of the best shooters in our league. He’s tried to get out of himself a little more, too," White said. "I think the more he’s communicating with teammates and leading helps him stay in that moment.”