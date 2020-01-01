When glancing over the Bulldogs’ Sugar Bowl roster, if there’s one striking listing, it’s likely that of No. 38 Aaron Olalude from Ibadan, Nigeria, who curiously came to Georgia from nearby Athens Technical College. Yet, even more noteworthy than the 6-foot-2, 207-pound defensive back’s name, where he’s from, or the fact he previously attended a technical school without an athletic program is the walk-on’s extraordinary and inspiring story.

Georgia wouldn’t make Olalude available to speak to the media, so UGASports.com reached out to the individual who likely knows the Nigerian native’s remarkable story best.

“Aaron is just a great human being and, to be honest with you, he’s pretty doggone special,” says Messay Hailemariam, who was Olalude’s head coach for the acclaimed St. Frances Academy football program in Baltimore, Maryland. “And although his road to Georgia has not been an easy one, to say the least, he has persevered through and is now realizing a dream."

Hailemariam certainly knows about perseverance. A walk-on at the University of Maryland in the early 1990s, he became the first Ethiopian to play Division I football before having a successful professional career as an accomplished businessman and entrepreneur. Hailemariam’s success led to his desire to help those who otherwise wouldn’t become college student-athletes.

Prior to Hailemariam’s arrival at St. Frances, the small, predominantly African-American Catholic school had won just six of 25 games in three seasons. With him as head coach and athletic administrator, the school began attracting student-athletes for both football and basketball, primarily from the Delmarva Peninsula but from African nations, as well. Hailemariam’s first team in 2011 went 9-3 followed by achieving a 9-0 record the next season. Around that time, at a basketball camp in Nigeria intended to introduce native youngsters to the sport, Hailemariam and a teammate of his at Maryland discovered Olalude and two others.

“Here, Aaron, who was playing barefoot, looked so natural at basketball, but we pulled him off the court because we thought he could be an even better football player,” says Hailemariam, who is currently an associate head football coach at St. Frances and partly in charge of inbound-outbound recruiting. “We bring the players to St. Frances (inbound), and then get colleges, which might initially be unaware of our players, interested in them (outbound). With Aaron and the other two players, we told them to get their international paperwork straight and then we’ll give you a chance to play football at St. Frances.”

It took approximately a year before the paperwork was in order and thousands of dollars of Hailemariam’s own money to eventually bring the three Nigerian boys over to the United States to attend St. Frances. Still, at least at first for Olalude, it appeared he was well worth the wait.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Aaron would’ve been one of the best prospects in the country at receiver or defensive back—whichever position he decided to play—and then would’ve been able to attend school and play football at any college he wanted,” Hailemariam says. “Aaron was definitely all that—that is, until his freak injury.”

Participating in a football camp on literally his first day in the United States, Olalude suffered what first seemed to be a minor knee injury. In reality, he had torn his ACL.

“Right then and there when he got hurt, Aaron thought he would have to go back home to Nigeria,” Hailemariam says. “I told him that he would never have to go back home if he attended St. Frances and got his degree. I told him that sports maybe was no longer in the plan for him, but we were going to find an education for him.”