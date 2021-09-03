Aaron Murray and Tavarres King preview Georgia vs. Clemson

Aaron Murray and Tavarres King were an explosive duo on the gridiron for the University of Georgia.

King was Georgia's leading receiver in both receptions and yards in 2011 and 2012. King hauled in 47 catches for 705 yards in 2011, and 42 catches for 950 yards in 2012. King was very close to becoming only the second Georgia receiver in history to eclipse that elusive 1000-yard mark. Terrence Edwards in 2002 is the lone Dawg to accomplish that feat.

Aaron Murray is the SEC's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns for a career. From 2010 to 2013, Murray threw for 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns. Murray is currently an analyst for the CBS Sports Network.

The former Georgia greats teamed up once more on the SECond To None podcast to preview the Georgia vs. Clemson matchup.

