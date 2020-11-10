UGASports - Aaron Gates is a two-sport star in Georgia

"I never expected it to happen like this. I am going to keep working and make sure I earn more offers."

"I never saw it coming like this," said Gates. "I never imagined having offers this early. I remember early in the summer I was up in my room playing a video game and my dad brought me the phone saying FIU was offering me.

In one game earlier this season, the 6-foot-1, 180 pound athlete picked off four passes. He has emerged as a top 2023 talent in Georgia and it all is happening earlier than expected.

SHARPSBURG, Ga. — Aaron Gates is a couple months into his sophomore year at Trinity Christian School and he has football offers from Florida International, Georgia , Georgia Tech , Kentucky , LSU , Pittsburgh , South Carolina and UNLV.

Two of the eight offers are from schools in his home state. He actually has an offer to play baseball and football at Georgia Tech. He has a connection to Georgia and he is high on both schools.

"To have offers from two in-state schools was always a dream. I never really thought is would happen, so to have them both as a sophomore, it is special.

"I have been up to Georgia Tech for a baseball and football game and I like it. The campus stands out the most to me. I like the baseball field a lot too, being right there in downtown Atlanta. The facilities overall are great there too.

"I have visited Georgia once, and it was for a game last season. The recruiting area was so nice, and I really liked the light show when the fourth quarter started, so those things really stood out. My sister goes to school there too, so I know she loves it there a lot."

Gates is a shortstop in baseball and he does it all on the football field. His first love is cornerback, but he is open to playing anywhere on the field. His favorite player is Jalen Ramsey, a former five-star in the 2013 class. Ramsey was known for his work ethic, and of course, he has always been one to talk it up.

Gates is watching and learning from one of the best.

"I am just picking up the little things from Jalen," said Gates. "I am now warming up without gloves like he does, I have started talking more like he does to get in other guys' heads, and just little things like that. He is a great player I am trying to learn from."

Ramsey was at one time committed to USC before flipping late to Florida State when he went through the recruiting process. Things have really accelerated in recruiting since Ramsey was a prospect, and Gates is ready to begin his journey.

"I have put the work in, I will continue to do that part, and I am super-excited about what is ahead for me. I have been waiting for this moment, and now I am really looking forward to is meeting the coaches, visiting the schools and I cannot wait for that part to start.

"I still don't know much about any of the schools other than my visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech, so I can't wait to get out, talk more to coaches and see what all is out there."