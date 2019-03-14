From which wide receiver, if any, will emerge as the leader at the position to who will be the Bulldogs’ No. 2 running back to which sophomore(s) will really step up on defense to which early enrollee(s) will stand out, there will be a number of storylines to keep an eye on when Georgia opens spring practice in less than a week. Accordingly, seeing how spring practice has changed—drastically—since the beginnings of the sport, randomly choosing an intriguing springtime anecdote from each decade or so, for what it's worth, I compiled a timeline of the history of spring football practice at Georgia.

1901: I found that Georgia began practicing in the spring as early as 1901, if not before, under Billy Reynolds—the Red and Black’s eighth head coach entering only the school’s tenth year of football. Believing practicing football as early as possible was a “necessity,” Reynolds taught a number of fundamentals that spring, including not to “run away with the idea that the best kicker will always be placed at fullback” and “for God’s sake, keep politics out of athletics”—lessons seemingly rather fundamental to me.

1914: Alex Cunningham, Georgia's head football coach from 1910-1919, believed his team would need extra work entering the spring because of the departure of legendary halfback Bob McWhorter. Cunningham wanted to take advantage of the preseason period for those players who still needed "to learn the game." However, the head coach’s spring practices were seemingly far from stringent as there was "no tackling, no charging nor scrimmaging." Instead, it was reserved for merely "forward passing, falling on the ball, punting and the receiving of punts."

Compared to today's standards, Cunningham might have taken it easy on his team during the spring; nevertheless, the innovative coach was undoubtedly effective as he remains one of the most valuable figures (and perhaps the most underappreciated) in Georgia football history. Whereas the first 18 seasons of Georgia football witnessed 14 different head coaches and endured 11 non-winning seasons, Cunningham's stay at UGA lasted a full decade and suffered just one losing campaign.

1923: By the early 1920s, the Georgia football program was considered one of the best in the South. Still, first-year head coach George “Kid” Woodruff, who had been part of Georgia football’s successful foundation during the early 1910s as a player, was not overly impressed. Just before his first spring practice, Woodruff not only informed his squad that “all fundamentals” of football would be engaged in, but the head coach went even further, delivering an open-tryout request to the UGA student body: “Come one, come all, no matter how green, how small, you will be welcomed.”

1940: During spring practice, it was reported that seven UGA athletes were performing “double duty” by enduring head coach Wally Butts’ grueling football practices in the afternoon, and then practicing with the Bulldogs’ basketball team at night—and, seven was only the number of freshmen players!

1963: The first day of spring practice was an omen of sorts for Johnny Griffith and what would be his final season as Georgia’s head coach. Reportedly, Griffith had “nothing but disgust” for the play of his first team—so much so, he made the first unit scrimmage an extra hour following practice against the team’s fourth unit. After the scrimmage, an incensed Griffith refused to talk with the media, leaving assistant coach John Gregory to sum up the performance of the Bulldogs’ first team: “It was just like the upsets you see during the season when one team rests on its—to be polite—laurels.”