HOOVER, Ala. - Herschel Walker, Ole Miss legend Archie Manning, and former Florida coach Steve Spurrier were in town as part of ESPN’s production celebrating 150 years of football in the SEC.

The group spoke for approximately 30 minutes during Tuesday’s portion of SEC Media Day. After that, the Bulldog legend took some time to speak with reporters on a number of subjects, including the 2019 Georgia squad.

The following are some excerpts from what he had to say:

What do you think of Georgia’s running backs?

Walker: “I tell you, D’Andre (Swift) is absolutely incredible, and that’s what I was talking about earlier. What I’m happy to see about the running backs at Georgia is that they’re not just running backs, they can catch the ball. People don’t realize, when (Nick) Chubb was here, Chubb could catch. He could catch the ball. (Sony) Michel could, and now D’Andre Swift can, too. I wish I had that stop-and-go like he has. He’s not just a quick guy, a fast guy, he’s strong. His father is a bodybuilder. He’s a leader, and I think that matters a great deal.”

How do you think Georgia will do?

Walker: “I just put the pressure on them on the Paul Finebaum show. Coach Smart is probably going to get mad at me, because I said they were going to win the East. I said I think they’re right there at the cusp to win it all. They’ve come close, but it’s time to step over that. They’ve got to get over the hump. I think they can do it.”

What could this Georgia team take from you when you and the Bulldogs won it all in 1980?

Walker: “What I learned is, you’ve got to win and lose together, but you’ve got to believe that you can do it. You’ve got to put people away. I was telling someone earlier, and someone said, 'Herschel, that’s really horrible of you to say,’ but you’ve got to remember, I’ve been in MMA. I’ve been fighting guys that are some of the best in the world. When I put a guy down, I want to make sure he stays down. Not to be mean, but I think that’s what Georgia has to do. When they’ve got Alabama down, they’ve got to make sure they stay down. You’ve got to step up and play a little harder. I’m sorry, you got them down 14, I want to get them down 21, because you’ve seen that that team can come back.”

His thoughts on the transfer portal

Walker: “I don't like it. I think you should be a man of your word. That's what I'm trying to teach my son. I was sad to see (Justin) Fields leave, because he’s that talented, but there was no way he could be starting over (Jake) Fromm who has proven he should start. I don’t believe in transferring, but it was the right decision for him. For Ohio State fans, that’s going to step you up a notch.”

What’s the key for getting over the hump and beating Alabama?

Walker: “I think it's--look at you losing those last two years. When I lost, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat. I don’t feel good about myself. I don’t sleep that much anyway. I don’t eat anyway, I only eat one meal a day, so now not eating at all and not sleeping at all--that’s how they’ve got to feel. They’ve got to feel that they want Alabama.

'"My nephew (Milan Richard) played at Clemson, and I remember when Clemson played this year and somebody said Alabama was going to beat them, I said let me tell you what: Clemson players hadn’t eaten, they hadn’t been sleeping; all they’d been doing is thinking about Alabama. That’s what Georgia has got to do. I know coaches don’t want them to think that, but they’ve got to run through everybody. That’s not bragging, you’ve just got to go out and play football. They’ve got all the great coaches, they’ve got all the great players. I’d tell them you’re on the top of the hill, you’ve just got to go out and do it.”

On Georgia’s current offensive line

Walker: “They’re incredible. They’re great. I was in the locker room last year and standing with two of the offensive linemen, and was like, ‘Wow, those are bold ole guys.’ Where did they come from? I couldn’t believe how big they are. People ask me how I’d like to run behind that offensive line today and I say, 'Guys, my guys weren’t that big, but I don’t believe you ever saw me get hit in the backfield. You want a running back to get to the second level, so it wasn’t that I was a great football player, I had a great offensive line. I had some guys who would knock your head off. They might not have been that big, but they’d get after you and that’s what we need. Georgia’s hungry, they’re mad, but you want them to be consistent and not make mistakes.”

Coach (Steve) Spurrier said the game with Florida should stay in Jacksonville. Do you agree?

Walker: “I absolutely agree. For me, that was like a bowl game in the middle of the season, and there were so many great athletes who played. I like that tradition. I don’t want to lose that tradition. Kids today need that tradition. I think that’s very important.”