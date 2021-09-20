A pair of former 5-stars finally have breakout seasons

Now, those two are the undisputed alpha males of the group that has been known for years as the "Wolfpack." So far, they're proving to be two of the best leaders the position group has had in recent seasons.

Anderson has been stuck behind pass rushers such as D'Andre Walker and Azeez Ojulari. Smith, once the No. 2 prospect in the country coming out of high school, hasn't exactly lived up to the hype that comes with that lofty ranking.

Both Adam Anderson and Nolan Smith have been waiting to be the stars of this Georgia defense.

The duo of Smith and Anderson has made a habit of getting after the quarterback so far this year. They've registered a combined 5.5 sacks through three games. Anderson leads the team with three quarterback takedowns.

Last year, the pair tallied nine sacks between them in 10 games. They're well ahead of that pace so far in 2021.

Some of that can be chalked up to increased reps following the departure of Ojulari and Jermaine Johnson, who transferred to Florida State. Anderson said Monday that both he and Smith are "hungry" for success in 2021.

"He has something to prove; I have something to prove," Anderson said. "We’re not doing it just for ourselves or for the team. We’re doing it for every other dude that’s stepped in that room, the great players that came out of there like Davin (Bellamy), like (Leonard) Floyd or Lorenzo (Carter)."

Kirby Smart said that early in Anderson's career, the Rome native perhaps didn't show as much dedication as he could have. He missed meetings and treatment sessions, things leaders don't often do.

That's not happening with Anderson now in his fourth year in the program.

"I’ve seen it since being here. From year one, they don’t have a clue," Smart said. "Year two, they’re still trying to figure it out, what do I do, I don’t want to do this; to year three, oh, so this is how you’re supposed to do it. He’s in that year where it’s like, I understand what I’m supposed to do, and I understand why it’s important to do it that way."

Anderson credited the staff throughout the university, from the coaching staff to his academic advisors, for helping him develop as a man as well as a player. He's become more mature and learned to communicate better, which has helped him on the football field.

Like Smith, Anderson came out of high school as a five-star prospect. Instead of contributing right away, he's had to wait his turn.

"When you start feeling for yourself so much, I feel like that eats up a lot of people. That’s why a lot of people leave and go to places—it's like they’re not getting a certain attention, or they feel like they should get more than what they’re given," Anderson said. "Most of the time, your role might be small or big, but at the end of the days, what’s going to help you win a championship?"

The crushing expectations of those stars have fallen even more heavily on Smith, the second overall prospect in the Class of 2019. His first two seasons as a Bulldog saw him record five total sacks in 24 games played.

Smith is already halfway to that number through three games in 2021. Against South Carolina on Sept. 18, he recorded 1.5 sacks, one that forced a fumble and another assist on a Georgia safety.

After that game, he told reporters he just tries to be himself on the field. That consists not of filling the shoes of past pass rushers, but bringing energy and supporting his teammates as much as getting excited for his own stats.

"He practices really hard. He does things the right way in terms of physical toughness, not afraid of contact, and continues to grow and get better," Smart said. "I still think he can show some improvement in his run defense and the way he strikes and plays blockers, just technique and things. But he’s a great closer, he’s a great recognition guy of plays coming. He’s a really good pass rusher."

Both Anderson and Smith have developed into the leaders of Georgia's outside linebacker room. Smith is the energy guy, while Anderson is a voice that speaks up in the locker room when things are going wrong. Anderson has even expressed a goal of 20 sacks this season, a mark that would easily eclipse the Georgia single-season record.

They've waited their turn for years. Now, they're capitalizing on their opportunity.

"It’s not so much pressure if you know your ability and what you can do," Anderson said. "It’s more excitement, a blessing. There’s a lot of people out here that wish they could be in that same predicament. Just being able to show what we can do, that’s a blessing."